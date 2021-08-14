17-yr-old boy rescued

The Railway Police rescued a 17-year-old boy from Bengaluru at the Udupi Railway Station on Friday. The boy had left his house in Bengaluru and boarded a train.

The Railway Protection Force personnel found him without ticket on the train and deboarded him at the Udupi Railway Station.

Then, Prabhakar Achar and Yogish Shetty from the Udupi District Child Protection Unit took the boy to the Child Welfare Centre.

Following counselling, CWC president Ronald Furtado ordered to place the boy in an institution in Udupi.