May 08, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru North Police apprehended a 17-year-old youth on May 7 for placing a mobile phone in the women’s rest room of a medical college in the city.

Security personnel of the college, located at Bavutagudda in the heart of the city, found the phone in the rest room. The phone was ringing when there was no one in the rest room, leading to its recovery, police said.

Police apprehend the teenager, based on CCTV footage, after seizing the mobile phone. The minor had gained entry into the building in the guise of a patient, police said.

The teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police added.

