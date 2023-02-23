ADVERTISEMENT

17 Yakshagana artists wait over a year to get award from Mangalore University

February 23, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Over a year after announcing its decennial award to 17 Yakshagana artists, including two writers on Yakshagana, P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai, the Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra at Mangalore University has not given the award.

The university was to present the award on November 27, 2021, at the inauguration of the decennial celebration of the kendra. It was postponed owing to the model code of conduct for the December 10, 2021, election to the Legislative Council. But the cultural programme scheduled on that day continued.

The 17 artists selected for the award included Puttige Raghurama Holla, Dinesh Ammannaya, Subrahmanya Dhareshwara, Kuriya Ganapathi Bhat, Padyana Shankaranarayana Bhat, Harinarayana Baipadithaya, Aruva Koragappa Shetty, Shivarama Jogi, Kumble Sridhar Rao, Argodu Mohandas Shenoy, Petri Madhava Naik, Balkuru Krishna Yaji, Mukhyaprana Kinnigoli, Ubaradkka Umesh Shetty, Pookala Lakshminarayana Bhat, Uppangala Shankaranarayana Bhat, and Chandrashekara Damle.

But the award has not been presented till date, one of the artists told The Hindu. “I did not ask the university to select me for the award and I don’t think any of the 17 artists did so. Why should the university announce the award and later keep quiet for more than a year?”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition, the kendra has not announced its annual Yakshamangala Award for Yakshagana artistes for the past three years for 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

When contacted, P. Shripathi Kalluraya, director of the kendra, said the decennial award is likely to be presented this March 18. Its presentation was delayed due to various reasons, including the non-availability of the Mangala auditorium as it was under repair for four months, and COVID-19.

In addition, the dates of the sponsors of the kendra (Mr. Pai brothers) did not match with the two dates of the programme fixed.

He said the Yakshamangala Awards, including the book award, for 2019-20 and 2020-21 will also be given, by selecting artists from among the 17. The artists for the two awards for 2021-22 are yet to be selected, Mr. Kalluraya said.

Meanwhile, it presented its last Yakshamangala Award for 2018-19 to the late Kumble Sundar Rao and Gode Narayana Hegde. The Yakshamangala Book Award was presented to ‘Yakshagana Angopaanga Samatholana Vichara’ by G.S. Bhat of Sagar. The two awards were presented on March 15, 2019 at the university.

The Yakshamangala Award carries ₹25,000 in purse, a citation and a memento, and the Yakshamangala Book Award included ₹10,000 in cash, a citation, and a memento.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US