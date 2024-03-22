ADVERTISEMENT

1.7 kg of drugs, 642 litres of liquor seized

March 22, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has seized 1.7 kg of narcotic drugs worth ₹5.43 lakh and 642 litres of liquor worth ₹3.75 lakh so far in the district since the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into effect.

As many as 600 complaints about code of conduct violations reported on the ‘cVIGIL’ portal of Election Commission of India (ECI) were attended to and disposed.

Of the 36 complaints filed on National Grievance Service Portal of ECI, the district administration has disposed 31 complaints. All the 97 complaints lodged using 1950 – the toll free number have also been disposed, said District Electoral Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan, in a press release on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US