1.7 kg of drugs, 642 litres of liquor seized

March 22, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has seized 1.7 kg of narcotic drugs worth ₹5.43 lakh and 642 litres of liquor worth ₹3.75 lakh so far in the district since the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections came into effect.

As many as 600 complaints about code of conduct violations reported on the ‘cVIGIL’ portal of Election Commission of India (ECI) were attended to and disposed.

Of the 36 complaints filed on National Grievance Service Portal of ECI, the district administration has disposed 31 complaints. All the 97 complaints lodged using 1950 – the toll free number have also been disposed, said District Electoral Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan, in a press release on Friday.