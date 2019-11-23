Mangaluru

17 government schools in Mangaluru to get a facelift under Smart City Mission

Photo for representation purpose.

In all, 17 government schools in the city will get a facelift under the Smart City Mission. The project comprises strengthening the schools with civil infrastructure works as well as modern IT tools of teaching, learning and communication.

Civil works at an estimated cost of ₹11 crore are now being undertaken in those schools, some of which are in Pandeshwar, Neereshwalya, Hoigebazar and Bolara, said Mohammed Nazir, Managing Director, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL).

These include laying of floor tiles, plastering and painting of walls, upgrading of toilets, repair of roofs and the like. In addition, badminton and kabaddi courts will be created wherever required.

Once these works are over, the company will invest ₹5 crore for providing Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) tools. The proposal includes setting up of computer labs, providing teaching materials, netbooks, and an all-in-one interactive tool which can be used for playing videos for demonstration purpose. It can also be used as a projector.

The operation and maintenance of the ICT tools for four years will be done by the company, which has now invited bids to take up this project. The activities will be carried out under the area-based development component of the mission, he said.

According to the managing director, the Kadri Park Road will also be redeveloped under the mission. As per the proposal, it will be made a vehicle-free zone.

Pedestrian pathways will be built and the ₹11 crore project proposed includes landscape works, creation of food and other kiosks. The road will be developed as a recreational spot both for local people and tourists. The bids have been invited to take up the project, he said.

