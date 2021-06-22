17 deaths, 453 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

22 June 2021 21:53 IST

As many as 17 COVID-19 patients died and 453 new cases were reported in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Tuesday.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 15 COVID-19 deaths and 374 new cases. With 556 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 6,820 and test positivity rate was put at 5.68%.

As many as 16,826 people have received their vaccine. There were 32 cases of mucormycosis. A fine of ₹88.75 lakh has so far been collected in 73,066 cases of people not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing, said a bulletin from the Dakshina Kannada district administration.

In Udupi district, two COVID-19 patients died and 79 new cases were reported. With 219 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,520. There are four cases of mucormycosis. As many as 9,466 persons have received their vaccine. A fine of ₹47.42 lakh has so far been collected in 41,938 cases of norms violation, said a bulletin from the Udupi district administration.