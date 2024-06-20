GIFT a SubscriptionGift
17 colleges under Mangalore University do not apply for affiliation for new batch of students for 2024-25

The total number of colleges under the university has now been reduced to 162 from 178; existing students in 17 colleges will continue till their course is complete

Published - June 20, 2024 12:09 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University P.L. Dharma speaking at the Academic Council meeting of Mangalore University, in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University P.L. Dharma speaking at the Academic Council meeting of Mangalore University, in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In all, 17 colleges under Mangalore University have not applied for the affiliation to new batch of students for the academic year 2024-25 indicating that all is not well in the higher education sector.

These colleges are either facing dearth of students or other issues. There is no clarity whether these colleges will close down permanently or will they apply for affiliation of the university again in the coming years once the demand from the students goes up.

For example, Sri Bharathi College, Nanthoor in Mangaluru, which did not apply for affiliation of the university since the academic year 2021-22 has now sought fresh affiliation of the university for 2024-25 to offer B.Com. (Business Data Analytics) course, after three years. The college sought approval for the intake of 90 students. The Academic Council of the university in its meeting on Wednesday granted its affiliation to the college.

The 17 colleges which did not seek affiliation are: Aim’s First Grade College, Puttur; Indian Institute of Design, Mangaluru; Silicon College of Advanced Studies, Mangaluru; St. Aloysius Evening College, Mangaluru (which has now come under St. Aloysius Deemed to be University); Mahalasa School of Art, Mangaluru; Sharada Women’s First Grade College, Sullia; B. D. Shetty College of Business Management, Mabukala, Udupi; Karavali College of Education, Mangaluru; Premakanthi College of Education, Mangaluru; and Sarsa College of Arts and Science, Mangaluru.

The remaining seven colleges are: St. Antony College of Commerce, Naravi; Sri Ramakunjeshwara College, Ramakunja; Meredian College, Ullal; Ambika Maha Vidyalaya College, Puttur; Pana Institute of UG Studies, Mangaluru; Samvedana Science and Commerce First Grade College, Khambadakone; and Richard Almeida Memorial College, Navunda.

The Council in its meeting on Wednesday granted the university’s affiliation to 149 existing colleges and to Sri Bharathi College thus granting affiliation to 150 of 162 colleges under its jurisdiction now for the academic year 2024-25. The remaining 12 colleges include autonomous and constituent (owned by the university) colleges.

As 17 colleges did not seek affiliation for the new batch of students, the number of colleges under the university came down from 178 to 162.

Vice-Chancellor P. L. Dharma said that the university has lost 24 colleges which were in Kodagu district. Those colleges have now come under the newly floated Kodagu University.

Karnataka / Mangalore / universities and colleges / students / education / higher education

