Mangaluru

17 children rescued at fishing harbour

Various government agencies acting in coordination rescued 17 children engaged in fish collection at Malpe Fishing Harbour in Udupi district in an early morning operation on Thursday.

The operation was led by the Children Protection Unit of the Women and Child Development Department. The rescued children hailed from Raichur and Koppal districts, said a communique here.

The rescued children were later produced before the Children Welfare Committee.

District Children Protection officer Sadanand Nayak, legal officer Prabhakar Achar, labour officer Kumar and others participated in the raid.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2020 1:11:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/17-children-rescued-at-fishing-harbour/article32976845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY