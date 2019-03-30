₹16.65 lakh cash seized so far in Udupi

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Deputy Commissioner, said on Friday that as many as seven cases had been filed, and ₹16,65,810 in cash had been seized in Udupi district after the model code of conduct came into force for the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to presspersons here, Ms. Korlapati said that of the ₹16.65 lakh seized, an amount of ₹3.25 lakh was returned in one case after investigation. Of the 42 cases registered on the C-Vigil app, 32 had been disposed of, while the remaining were dummy cases.

The Excise Department had seized 15,580 litres of liquor, while the Police Department had seized 2,520 litres of liquor.