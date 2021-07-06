16-year-old successfully treated for severe COVID-19, MIS-C

MANGALURU

06 July 2021 21:41 IST

A 16-year-old girl from Dakshina Kannada district with severe COVID-19 and multi-inflammatory syndrome was discharged from the Government Wenlock Hospital on Tuesday following a near month-long treatment.

Pulmonologist from the hospital Sharath Babu said that the girl was found with severe COVID-19 infection. She also had sepsis with shock, thrombocytopenia, anaemia, hypoxic seizure, which are associated with multi-inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). “This was the first severe COVID-19 and MIS-C case treated at the hospital,” he said.

Dr. Babu said that the girl underwent eight days of mechanical ventilation in the intensive care unit. Following extubation, she was further treated for 16 days and discharged on Tuesday. There was good support from members of the hospital’s tele Intensive Care Unit team in treatment of the girl, he said.

Advertising

Advertising