16 with COVID-19 symptoms in Udupi district

As many as 16 persons with symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted to different hospitals in Udupi district on Sunday.

A press release issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare here on Sunday said that of the 16 cases, six are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). The throat swabs of these 16 persons have been sent to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab and the results were awaited.

As many as 61 persons were enrolled for observation, while 22 persons were under home quarantine. As many as 16 persons were in isolation at health facilities in the district.

The district has started border screening since Friday night with check-posts being opened at Shiroor and Hejmady. Almost 500 passengers were screened at the Shiroor check-post since Friday night. All health department staff were on duty despite it being a Sunday and a national Janata Curfew being observed, the release said.