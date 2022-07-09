16 new COVID-19 cases in twin districts
Dakshina Kannada reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
With 11 patients discharged, the number of active cases touched 82. The test positivity rate was put at 1.65%.
Udupi district reported one new case taking the number of active cases in the district to 15. The test positivity rate was put at 0.8%.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.