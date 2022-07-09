Mangaluru

16 new COVID-19 cases in twin districts

Dakshina Kannada reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

With 11 patients discharged, the number of active cases touched 82. The test positivity rate was put at 1.65%.

Udupi district reported one new case taking the number of active cases in the district to 15. The test positivity rate was put at 0.8%.


