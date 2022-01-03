1.55 lakh children to be vaccinated in twin districts

Students can register on Co-WIN portal using the mobile numbers of their parents

More than one lakh children aged between 15 and 18 will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada, while 54,000 children will be administered the vaccine in Udupi district starting Monday.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel will formally launch the drive at the Government Pre University College on Car Street here.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has estimated 1,01,549 students aged between 15 and 18 who are eligible for getting the vaccine. All these students will be given Covaxin.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that the schools and colleges concerned have been asked to contact the nearest Primary Health Centres for vaccination for their children. Every educational institution has listed the number of students and have submitted to officials concerned on how they will be given the vaccine. The institutions have been asked to hold a meeting with parents and take their consent before vaccination.

As many as 53,555 students from 309 schools, 104 Pre University colleges, 21 ITIs and other institutions are eligible to take vaccine in Udupi district. The Udupi district administration has identified 434 vaccination centres for administering vaccine students.

In a press release, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said that arrangements have been made to vaccinate students who have dropped out of schools and colleges at the nearest vaccination centres. Students have been asked to bring Aadhaar card or ration card and also the mobile number of their parents to the vaccination centre. Students can register their names on the Co-WIN portal using the mobile numbers of their parents or that of their headmaster or teacher.

Nodal officers have been appointed for each educational institution. Parents can get clarification about the vaccination programme from the nodal officers or officers from the Health Department. There will be no RT-PCR tests at the vaccination centres. Parents have been asked to be present with their children at the time of vaccination and help the district administration in reaching vaccine to all beneficiaries, Mr. Rao said.