1,548 students to receive degrees at NITK convocation

MANGALURU:

20 November 2020 20:13 IST

The 18th convocation of National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal and the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the institute will be held on November 23 at 11 a.m.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, and Secretary to the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy will virtually take part in function

As many as 1,548 students will receive degrees. While 762 will receive a B.Tech degree, 648 will receive their Masters, 17 will receive an M.Tech (Research) degree, and 121 students will receive their Doctoral degree.

As many as 38 students will be given endowment gold medals. Harshit Ranjan of Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering will get five gold medals, while Aditya Rangarajan of Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Sanjay Nayak, and K. Lasya Reddy of Department of Civil Engineering will get four gold medals each.

The programme will be webcasted live at www.nitk.ac.in/live.

In a statement, NITK Director K. Umamaheshwar Rao said the institute has turned the challenges of COVID-19 into an opportunity.

Mr. Rao said the new curriculum, implemented from the 2018-19 academic year, has been designed to empower students to become self learners.

Additional flexibility has been provided to enable students acquire a minor or a Honours degree.

The central research facility has been set up to encourage faculty members and students undertake high quality research.