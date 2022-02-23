1.54 lakh children to be given polio drops

More than 1.54 lakh children aged between 0 and 5 will be administered polio drops in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, said District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Kishore Kumar here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Dr. Kumar said that 72,360 children will be covered in Mangaluru taluk, followed by 30,640 in Bantwal, 21,858 in Puttur taluk, 19,583 in Belthangady taluk and 9,582 children in Sullia taluk.

A total of 921 booths have been set up across the district. Five mobile booths, including three in Mangaluru, will also be used for the exercise. As many as 29 transit teams will be deployed at bus stands, railway stations and at the Airport.

Dr. Kumar urged parents to bring their children to the nearest booths and get them the polio drops between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Indradhanush

As part of extension of universal immunisation programme, vaccines will be administered under Intensified Mission Indradhanush programme-4 in four phases between March and May. These vaccines will be administered to children aged between 0 and 16 and to pregnant women, he said.

Dr. Kumar said that house-to-house survey has been carried out to identify children and pregnant women who have not taken all vaccines. A work plan has been devised to inoculate all beneficiaries.

The first phase of the vaccination drive will be held between March 7 and March 13. The second phase will be held between April 4 and 10, followed by the third phase between May 9 and May 15, he said.

District Nodal Officer for COVID-19 vaccine B.V. Rajesh was present.