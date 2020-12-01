154 GPs in Udupi to go to the polls in two phases

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Monday that 154 gram panchayats will go to the polls in Udupi district in two phases.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, he said that elections will be held to 67 gram panchayats in four taluks on December 22.

The remaining 87 gram panchayats in three taluks will go to the polls on December 27.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 30. The model code of conduct which has come into effect immediately will be in force only in the jurisdiction of gram panchayats till December 31, he said and added that the model code of conduct will not be in force in the jurisdiction of urban local bodies, covering city municipalities, town municipalities and town panchayats.

There will be 890 polling booths for the elections and 7,95,681 voters — 4,12,887 women and 3,82,785 men — are eligible to cast their votes. The notification for the first phase of elections will be issued on December 7. And, for the second phase of elections, it will be issued on December 11.

The Deputy Commissioner said that ballot papers will be used for the elections in the district. Electronic voting machines will not be used. A maximum of 1,000 voters will exercise their franchise in each polling booth.