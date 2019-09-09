150 units of blood sent to Bagalkot

Responding to the need of blood to flood-affected Bagalkot district, 150 units of blood was sent from the Regional Blood Transfusion Centre of Government Wenlock Hospital to the Bagalkot District Blood Bank on Sunday.

These 150 units was among the 507 units of blood collected during the blood donation camp held by Hindu Yuva Sene as part of the Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations on September 5. The blood donation camp was held to help flood victims.

Apart from the Regional Blood Transfusion Centre, the Indian Red Cross, A.J. Hospital and Kasturba Medical College Hospital blood banks participated in the programme. Of total collections, the Wenlock Hospital’s Centre received 200 units of blood.

Senior specialist of the centre J. Sharath Kumar said that he received a letter of from the Bagalkot District Hospital Superintendent seeking blood. The letter said that the stock of blood in the blood bank was too low following floods. Dr. Kumar said that he took clearance from the State headquarters to seek the blood required for the Bagalkot District Hospital.

On Sunday morning, Basavaraj Mudgal, Senior Technician from Bagalkot District Hospital Blood Bank, had come along with his two colleagues in a vehicle to receive the blood.

Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath formally handed over the blood to Mr. Mudgal.