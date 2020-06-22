15-year-old girl saves sinking woman

The presence of mind of a 15-year-old girl helped save the life of a woman who was in a car that was sinking in the Chowlikere Lake in Barkur village on June 21.

The person driving the car, Santosh Shetty (38), was found unconscious. Namana and her parents who were witness to the accident rushed to the spot and raised an alarm.

People nearby also came running to the lake and they managed to drag the car out of the lake and pulled the woman, Shwetha (23), who too was unconscious, out of it. Namana immediately provided resuscitation to Shwetha.

Namana, a student of Class 10 of Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, said that after hearing a loud sound, she saw that a car had fallen in the lake and overturned.

Some people jumped into the lake and pulled the car to the banks of the lake.

Then Shwetha was pulled out of the car and Namana provided CPR which she had learnt during her NCC training to help save Shwetha.

Shwetha was later shifted to a private hospital in Manipal for treatment. Santosh Shetty was declared brought dead by doctors in a private hospital in Brahmavar.

The video of this incident has since gone viral on the social media.