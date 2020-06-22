15-year-old girl saves sinking woman

The presence of mind of a 15-year-old girl helped save the life of a woman who was in a car that was sinking in the Chowlikere Lake in Barkur village on June 21.
The person driving the car, Santosh Shetty (38), was found unconscious. Namana and her parents who were witness to the accident rushed to the spot and raised an alarm.
People nearby also came running to the lake and they managed to drag the car out of the lake and pulled the woman, Shwetha (23), who too was unconscious, out of it. Namana immediately provided resuscitation to Shwetha.
Namana, a student of Class 10 of Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar, said that after hearing a loud sound, she saw that a car had fallen in the lake and overturned.
Some people jumped into the lake and pulled the car to the banks of the lake.
Then Shwetha was pulled out of the car and Namana provided CPR which she had learnt during her NCC training to help save Shwetha.
Shwetha was later shifted to a private hospital in Manipal for treatment. Santosh Shetty was declared brought dead by doctors in a private hospital in Brahmavar.
The video of this incident has since gone viral on the social media.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath