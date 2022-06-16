15-year-old girl falls to death in city

A 15-year-old girl died after she fell down from the fifth floor of an apartment, off Kankanady Old Road, here on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Sehan Imtiyaz.

The Mangaluru East Police said the girl lived with her parents in a flat on the fifth floor of Vishwas Crown Apartments. Quoting family members, the police said the girl had climbed on to a chair and was removing the curtain fixed to the window of the balcony. She slipped and fell in to the basement around 4.30 p.m. She was taken to a nearby private hospital where she died at 5.30 p.m.

The girl was a Class 10 student of Lourdes Central School, the police said.