15 tourism projects worth ₹ 2,245 crore proposed in Udupi, says Karandlaje

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje unveiling the Blue Flag at Padubidri End Point Beach in Udupi district on Monday.

MANGALURU

29 December 2020 01:02 IST

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje said on Monday that Udupi district is set to get 15 Union government-funded projects worth ₹ 2,245 crore for developing tourism sector.

Unveiling Blue Flag amenities at Padubidri End Point Beach, which has bagged the coveted label from from Denmark-based Foundation for Environment Education, Ms. Karandlaje said that of the total projects, 13 worth ₹ 2,103 crore are in the proposal stage. Another project for constructing a fisheries harbour at Hejamadi Kodi at an estimated cost of ₹ 139 crore is in the planning stage. One more project worth ₹ 3 crore, which is for skill development in port and marine sector, is being implemented now.

She said that among the tourism projects proposed were development of Panchagangolli Island, island hopping circuit development, Jain spiritual circuit development, development of Kodi-Kundapur beach and ferry service from Kalyanpura bridge to Mabukala bridge.

In addition, setting up of a sea food park in Gangolli and development of tourism circuit along Udupi-Malpe beach, including Kaup, Padubidri, Shiroor, Trasi and Maravanthe, has been proposed, she said.

The Member of Parliament said that the other projects mooted covered having floating jetties at different beaches, development of tourism at Kaup lighthouse and constructing Marina at Padukere beach.

She said that with the Padubidri beach and Kasarakod beach, near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada, getting Blue Flag certification, they would naturally draw the attention of tourists.

The State government can attract tourists as does Goa by projecting its Blue Flag beaches and helping the local economy thrive.

She said that the State and Union governments have together spent ₹ 10.68 crores for developing the Pabubidri End Point Beach to meet the requirements of Blue Flag certification. Additional proposal for ₹ 6.10 crore has been sent to the government to widen the road leading to the beach. The proposal also covers developing the island abutting the backwater and for constructing a retaining wall along the backwater adjoining the parking area.