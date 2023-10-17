HamberMenu
15 teams to participate in the second edition of Navaratri 'Pili Parba' in Mangaluru on October 21

St. Aloysius Prakashana, publishing unit of St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru, to release a Kannada book ‘Huli Vesha’ written by T. Chandrashekara Shetty on October 18

October 17, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South and one of the promoters of Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana addressing a press meet on Tuesday, October 17, regarding organising second edition of Kudla Pili Parba.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South and one of the promoters of Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana addressing a press meet on Tuesday, October 17, regarding organising second edition of Kudla Pili Parba. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The second edition of ‘Pili Parba’, a tiger dance competition, organised by Kudla Samskritika Prathisthana on the occasion of Navaratri will begin at Nehru Maidan here on October 21 at 10 a.m., according to D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South and one of the promoters of the prathisthana.

Addressing press persons here on Tuesday, October 17, the MLA said that 15 teams will participate in the competition. The participating teams will be given 20 minutes to perform on the stage. Each team will have to swing a “akki mudi” compulsorily during the performance. Each performing troupe will enter the stage by taking out a mini procession.

The MLA said that in addition to the judges to select the winning teams, there will be an independent judge like a third umpire who will intervene if required.

An audience gallery with about 5,000 seating capacity will be on the place. The event will be telecast live. People can also watch the performances on large screens at the venue.

The competition is being organised to receive a national recognition for tiger dance and to sustain the traditional art form and pass it on to the future generation. In all, 12 teams had participated in the first edition of the competition in 2022, he said.

Of the 15 participating teams included a team each from Manjeshwara (Kerala), Udupi and Puttur. The remaining teams are from Mangaluru city and from its outskirts, he said.

A team member of the prathisthana said that the winning team will take away a prize money of ₹5 lakh. The runner up will be awarded with ₹3 lakh while the third prize winning team will get ₹2 lakh. In addition, the remaining 12 participating teams will be given ₹50,000 each to encourage them. The ₹50,000 amount will not be given to the first three winning teams.

According to the invitation of the event, the city had about 100 tiger dance performing troupes. It said that tiger dance having a history of centuries started during Navaratri as a ‘harake’ (vow) to thank God or Goddess for fulfilling a certain wish.

Book on tiger dance to be released

Meanwhile, St. Aloysius Prakashana, the publishing unit of St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru will release a Kannada book titled ‘Huli Vesha’ written by Chandra Shekhara Shetty at the college at 3.35 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18.

N. Damaodara Shetty, a former professor of Kannada at St Aloysius College will release the book. B. Shivarama Shetty, a former professor at the Department of Kannada, Mangalore University, will speak on the work.

The insightful work delves into the origin and performance of tiger dance (called Huli Vesha in Kannada and Pili Yesha in Tulu) in the coastal Karnataka, a release from the college said on Tuesday.

