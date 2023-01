15 teams move to next round in Inter-University Ball Badminton championship

January 14, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Six teams from Karnataka were among the 15 university teams that proceeded to the next round following their wins in the 30 knockout matches held on the first day of the All-India Inter University Ball Badminton championship, which is under way in Uppinangady, 55 km from Mangaluru, on Saturday.

In the first match, Madurai Kamaraj University defeated Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sport University 35-34, 35-37. In the second match, Bangalore City University trounced Maulana Azad University 35-07, 35-14. The VTU Belagavi, Davangere University, University of Mysore and Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (KSNUAHS), Shivamogga, were teams of Karnataka that won their respective matches.

Brief Scores: Madurai Kamaraj University bt TNPESU Chennai 35-34, 35-27; Bangalore University bt Maulana Azad University 35-07, 35-14; VTU Belgaum bt Kuvempu University 32-35, 35-29, 35-27; Savitri Bai Phule University bt Raja Shankar Shah University 35-17, 35-08; Davangere University bt Ravi Shankar Shukla University 35-28, 35-31; JRN Rajasthan bt Vikrama Simhapuri 35-11, 35-10; TM Bhagalpur bt Osmania University 35-28, 35-22; SV University bt JNTU Anantpur 35-12, 35-21; JNTU Kakinada bt Sri Kushaldas University 35-11, 35-10; Utkal University bt Hemachandra N G University 35-21, 35-22; University of Mumbai bt Rani Chennamma University 35-28, 35-29; University of Mysore bt JNTU Hyderbad 35-32, 35-24; RTM University bt Behrampur University 38-36, 35-22; University of Kerala bt Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences 35-13, 35-18; Kakatiya University bt University of Rajasthan 35-09, 35-10; Acharya Nagarjuna University bt Atal Bihari University 35-19, 35-22; MS University bt KBC North Maharashtra University 35-22, 35-25; Mahatma Gandhi University bt Patna University 35-24, 35-24; Bharathidasan University bt Barkhatullah University 35-19, 35-14; Krishna University bt Pondicherry University 35-21, 35-30; University of Madras bt Sant Gadge Baba University 35-18, 35-32; University of Calicut bt Bengaluru North University 35-15, 35-21; Periyar University bt Karnatak University 35-16, 35-21; Bharathiar University bt Ramakrishna Mission University 35-19, 35-15; Rayalseema University bt RTM Nagpur University 35-23, 35-17; KSNUAHS bt Davangere University 35-28, 20-35, 35-31; Madurai Kamaraj University bt Alagappa University 36-34, 35-27; VTU Belgavi bt Bengaluru City University 35-31, 35-22; Vinayak Mission University bt Savitri Bai Phule University 35-19, 35-37, 35-21; Vikrama Simhapuri University bt LNM University Mithila 35-21, 35-31.