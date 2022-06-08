15 SSLC exam toppers narrate their experiences, challenges

These toppers had a free wheeling interaction with DC and ZP CEO

From overcoming distractions from mobile phones and tablets, the 15 students from Dakshina Kannada who are toppers in this year’s SSLC examination had to maintain a fine balance between their co-curricular activities and spiritual studies, and their preparation for the examination.

The 15 of the 18 students from the district who have secured the full 625 marks shared their experiences, challenges, and dreams during their freewheeling hour-long interaction with Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara here on Wednesday.

R. Abhijna from Vivekananda English Medium School, Puttur, said she was among several students who were distracted following exposure to mobile phones and tablets because of online classes during the lockdown. “Moreover, we easily cleared Class IX. There was absolutely no seriousness when we came to Class X. Our teachers had to really struggle to discipline us and make us focus towards securing full marks,” she said.

Shreeja Hebbar from Rotary English Medium School Moodbidri said she prepared with an aim to secure 625 marks. In addition to hearing classes of her teachers, Ms. Hebbar said she watched videos to have a better understanding of concepts. When Dr. Rajendra asked whether she did get distracted to watch other videos that propped up on the screen, Shreeja said, “As I watched videos on education topics, there was no question of unrelated videos propping up,” she said.

Mohammed Abid Ali from the city said he maintained a fine balance between his preparation for the SSLC exam preparation and spiritual studies. “After returning from the school in the evening, I was attending spiritual classes at a madrasa between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.,” said Mohammed.

Dhanyashree from Vitla Jaycees English Medium School, Vitla, who is the daughter of a government school teacher, said as advised by her mother she prepared smartly for the examination. “I could secure four more marks than my elder sister, who is now studying engineering,” she said.

Kamaleshwar Pundalik Naik, Indira Arun Nyamagoudar, Sudesh Dattatray Killedar, and Shreya R. Shetty, all from Alva’s Kannada Medium School; V. Akshatha Kamath and Veeksha V. Shetty from Shri Vyasamaharshi Vidyapeeta Kilpady, Mulky; K. Abhay Sharma and M. Athmeeya Kashyap from Vivekananda English Medium High School, Puttur; H.S. Sathvik from Karnataka Public School in Bellare of Sullia taluk; Swasthi from Rotary English Medium High School, Moodbidri; and Madhushree from St. Mary’s English Medium High School Laila, Belthangady taluk, also spoke.

Appreciating efforts put in by students, Dr. Rajendra asked them to sustain this effort and make a mark in the pre-university course too. “Do not get bogged down from the pressure of being toppers. Start preparation from scratch and do extra hard work to succeed in the forthcoming exams,” he said.

Mr. Kumara said with success in the SSLC examination there would be more responsibility and accountability on the 18 students. “Sustain this effort and get full marks in the exams you face in your life,” he said and asked students to become noble citizens.

The two officials presented students with a commendation certificate and a book wach. Deputy Director of Public Instruction K. Sudhakara and Block Education Officers from Bantwal, Belthangady, Mangaluru North, Moodbidri, Puttur, and Sullia took part.