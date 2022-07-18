15 new cases in Dakshina Kannada
Dakshina Kannada reported 15 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. With nine patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 68. The test positivity rate was put at 2.35%.
In Udupi district, there were no new cases on Monday. With five COVID-19 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 27.
