Mangaluru

15 new cases in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported 15 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. With nine patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 68. The test positivity rate was put at 2.35%.

In Udupi district, there were no new cases on Monday. With five COVID-19 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 27.


