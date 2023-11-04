₹15 lakh given for care of children with cancer

November 04, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - MANGALURU

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal on Friday symbolically handed over ₹15 lakh to Kasturba Medical College’s Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology for the care of poor children with cancer.

Rotary Club of Manipal Town joined hands with organisers of Manipal Marathon, which was held on February 12, 2023, to raise ₹7.5 lakh from the event in which 11,000 people took part. MAHE matched it with ₹7.5 lakh and handed a total of ₹15 lakh to Vasudeva Bhat K., the in-charge of the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology.

In a press release, MAHE said the interest component of this endowment fund will be used for care of poor children with cancer.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh (retd), Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences) Sharath Kumar Rao, and Rotarians Shreedhar and Hilda Lewis took part in the function.

