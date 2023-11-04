ADVERTISEMENT

₹15 lakh given for care of children with cancer

November 04, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal handed over ₹15 lakh to Kasturba Medical College’s Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal on Friday symbolically handed over ₹15 lakh to Kasturba Medical College’s Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology for the care of poor children with cancer.

Rotary Club of Manipal Town joined hands with organisers of Manipal Marathon, which was held on February 12, 2023, to raise ₹7.5 lakh from the event in which 11,000 people took part. MAHE matched it with ₹7.5 lakh and handed a total of ₹15 lakh to Vasudeva Bhat K., the in-charge of the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology.

In a press release, MAHE said the interest component of this endowment fund will be used for care of poor children with cancer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. M.D. Venkatesh (retd), Pro Vice-Chancellor (Health Sciences) Sharath Kumar Rao, and Rotarians Shreedhar and Hilda Lewis took part in the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US