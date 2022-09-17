₹14.74 lakh stolen from Puttur footwear shop

ADVERTISEMENT

A sum of ₹14,74,500 in cash has been stolen from a footwear shop in Puttur town police limits on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Complainant Mohammed Shamir, who owns Prakash Footwear Co., near Puttur Bus Stand, told the police that he had kept ₹8 lakh of his own and ₹7 lakh given by his friend, one Sddique, in a wooden box behind the cash drawer on Thursday. The amount was meant for purchase of a new car.

On Friday morning, his employee Tajuddin informed Shamir that the cash kept in the shop was missing. As the owner reached the shop, he saw someone had entered the shop by removing the roof tiles, breking open the wooden ceiling, and decamped with the cash kept in the wooden box along with ₹24,500 in the cash box besides taking away the DVR of the CCTV camera.

Puttur Town police have registered a case and are investigating.

Truck tyres stolen

Unknown miscreants stole five tyres of a truck, worth ₹1.85 lakh, that was parked near Shirur toll gate in Byndoor police limits on Wednesday night.

In his complaint to the police, truck owner-cum-driver Purushottama Tandela of Harawada, Uttara Kannada, said he was driving the 16-wheel vehicle with his son Sahil from Karwar towards Udupi on Wednesday. As he felt sleepy on reaching the Shirur toll gate, he pulled the vehicle to the road flank and slept inside the truck at around 11.30 p.m.

When he woke up at 4 a.m. on Thursday and started the vehicle, the truck leaned to its left side. Upon examination, he found four tyres on the rear left side were missing and so was the spare wheel.

Byndoor police have registered a case and are investigating.