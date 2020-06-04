Mangaluru

145 passengers from Mumbai reach Udupi

As many as 145 passengers, who came by the Kurla-Thiruvananthapuram Daily Special (Train No 06345), alighted at Kundapur and Udupi railway stations in Udupi district on Thursday.

A press release issued by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. (KRCL) here said that the train reached the Udupi Railway Station at 10.53 a.m. A total of 114 passengers alighted here and of them, 105 were from Udupi, Kaup, Karkala, Hebri and Brahmavar in the district, while nine passengers were from Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

Earlier, 31 passengers, 27 from Mumbai and four from Goa, alighted from the train at Kundapur.

The district administration had made arrangements for thermal screening of passengers. The passengers from Mumbai have to undergo week-long institutional quarantine and a 28-day home quarantine. Those who had come from Goa have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine, the release said.

