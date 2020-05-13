1,428 migrant workers leave Puttur for Bihar

The first Shramik Special from Mysuru Division of South Western Railway ferrying 1,428 migrant workers belonging to Bihar started at 2.30 p.m. from Kabakaputtur Railway Station in Puttur, Dakshina Kannada, on Tuesday.
Being run on the State government’s request, the train has 24 coaches and it will reach Bapudham Motihari in Bihar via Arsikere Jn., Ballary Jn., Guntakal Jn., Vijayawada and Gaya Jn. at 7 a.m. on Thursday, said a release.
As migrant workers in the Puttur revenue sub division could not be accommodated on two Shramik Special trains arranged from Mangaluru on Sunday, the State government, on the insistence of MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLA Sanjeev Matandur, arranged the train service from Puttur on Tuesday.
