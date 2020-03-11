14,034 students to appear for SSLC exams in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Tuesday that a total of 14,034 students would be appearing for SSLC examinations in the district from March 27 to April 9.

He was chairing a meeting on preparations for SSLC examinations in Udupi district here.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that the SSLC examinations would be held in 51 centres in the district. CCTV cameras would be installed in all the centres. Route officers would be appointed to take the question papers from the District Treasury to the exam centres under tight security, he said.

Prohibitory orders would be placed around the exam centres.

The photocopying shops around the centres would be shut down during the SSLC examinations. Stern action would be taken against those violating these regulations, he said.

Criminal cases would be booked against persons spreading fake information about question papers on social media. Mediapersons should confirm all information regarding any leak of question papers with the officers of Public Information Department, he said.

The use of mobile telephones was banned at the exam centres.

Hence, mobile phone acquisition officers would be appointed for all the centres. Vigilance squad officers should regularly visit the exam centres and prevent any malpractice. These officers would be given training, he said.

The answer sheets would be kept in a strong room at the Christian High School. A chief superintendent would be appointed to collect the answer sheets, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Seshashayana Karinja, Deputy Secretary of Zilla Panchayat Kiran, District Treasury Officer Savitri and Block Education Officers were present.