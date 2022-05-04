14-year-old girl found dead in Vitla

A 14-year-old girl was found dead in her house behind Kaniyuru Masjid at Kanyana village in Bantwal taluk on Wednesday.

The police said that the girl, who passed Class 9, was alone at home while her parents had gone out for work and her brother to bring medicine. Her parents returned home at around 11 a.m. only to find their daughter hanging from the roof of the bedroom.

Her father told the police that he recently checked his daughter’s mobile phone and found her to be in love with 30-year-old Sahul Hameed. He asked her daughter to break her relationship with Hameed. He also met Hameed and asked him not to continue the relationship with his daughter. But Hameed did not listen and continued to pester the girl to continue the relationship. Hameed had reportedly told the girl to end her life if she does not intend to continue the relationship.

The girl’s father said that his daughter was forced by Hameed to end her life.

On his complaint, the Vitla Police registered a case against Hameed for an offence punishable under Section 305 of Indian Penal Code (Abetment to suicide committed by a child). Hameed has also been charged under Section 3(2)(v) of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the victim belongs to Scheduled Castes.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 or the mental health helpline Ph: 080-4611007.)