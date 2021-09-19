14-year-old boy rescued

Railway Protection Force personnel at Mangaluru Junction rescued a 14-year-old boy from Surat who was travelling on Train No 6355 Gandhidham-Nagercoil Express on Saturday. After directions came from the Child Welfare Committee, the boy was lodged in a child care centre in Surathkal here on Sunday.

After a message from RPF Divisional Control Room in Palakkad came about the missing boy travelling on the train, Train Ticket Examiner Rohidas Ghunagi traced the boy in a sleeper coach of the train. The boy left his house a few days ago. A complaint was filed with Sarthana Police Station in Gujarat.

Mr. Ghunagi handed over the boy to Assistant Sub Inspector K. Sasi at the Mangaluru Junction on Saturday evening. After giving food to the boy, Mr. Sasi and his team subjected him to a RT-PCR test. On Sunday morning, the boy was produced before the Child Welfare Committee which directed the police to lodge the boy in the care centre. RPF personnel then called the boy’s mother and also the Sarthana Police and informed them about the rescue, an RPF official said.