14 tankers supply drinking water to urban areas, 32 do it in rural areas of Udupi district, says DC

May 23, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao said on Tuesday that the district administration is using 14 tankers in urban areas and 32 tankers in rural areas to supply drinking water in the district.

Speaking at the district disaster management meting in Udupi, he said that schools and anganwadis will reopen next week. If there are any school building repair works pending they should be completed by then. Education Department officials with the authorities concerned should check the condition of existing buildings before the commencement of monsoon, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a district-level control room has been opened to help people in cases of emergency during the monsoon. The toll free helpline number is 1077 and the control room number is 0820-2574802. For Mescom related problems one can call the helpline 1912. If any rescue is needed people can all 112. The officials should distribute compensation to loss due to natural calamities within 48 hours, he said.

Mr. Rao said that silt from storm-water drains and ‘rajakaluves’ should be removed before the onset of monsoon. Caution boards should be displayed in front of waterbodies to prevent people from getting into them during rains to save lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials concerned should take all steps to prevent loss of life. The disaster management committees in gram panchayats should hold meetings to take stock of the situation. The officials should identify flood prone areas. The mock drills should be held in taluks to face the emergency situation.

The national highway and State highway authorities should ensure that there is no water stagnations. Immediate steps should be taken in case of landslips. The Forest Department should take steps to prune branches of such roadside trees which will be dangerous to people and if required such trees should be removed.

Mr. Rao said that target has been set to cultivate paddy in 38,000 hectares in the district. The Agriculture Department should ensure that there was enough stock of fertilisers and sowing seeds. The Mescom officials should repair the faults in transformers and replace the power supply lines which will get cut due to tree fall or heavy winds immediately, he said.