14 depose before magisterial inquiry into police firing

As many as 14 persons, including a few who claimed to be eyewitnesses, on Tuesday deposed before Deputy Commissioner of Udupi G. Jagadeesh, who is conducting the magisterial inquiry into the death of Jaleel and Nauseen in a police firing during the violence here on December 19.

Mr. Jagadeesh, who started the inquiry on December 30 with his visit to the place of police firing, had asked people to place before him evidence or make statements about the incident. He had called people to appear before him at the court hall of the Assistant Commissioner, Manglauru sub division, in the Mini Vidhana Soudha, between 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. While none appeared for the first one hour, people slowly started coming at around noon.

Among the 14 who placed their submissions in writing included Ayisha Banu, sister of Jaleel.

Ms. Banu placed before Mr. Jagadeesh the statement of Jaleel’s wife Sayeeda, who expressed her inability to personally appear before the executive magistrate as she was observing Iddat following her husband’s death.

Stating that her husband was innocent and that he had nothing to do with the protests outside her house, Ms. Sayeeda said in her statement that she saw from her house her husband being shot at by the police when he was going towards Badriya Masjid for namaz on December 19 at around 4.30 p.m. Ms. Sayeeda demanded action against police personnel.

Mumtaz, mother of Nauseen, also placed her written statement before the executive magistrate.

In his statement, U.B. Saleem, secretary of Muslim Central Committee, said that the lathi-charge on those protesting at the State Bank Circle and bursting of two tear gas shells near a masjid angered the protesters who then resorted to throwing stones and other objects on the police. Without any prior notice, the police resorted to firing that led to the death of two persons and causing injuries to eight. Nearly 30 persons were injured in the lathi-charge, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesh said that he will issue notices to other family members of the deceased for submission of their statements. Notices will be served to police personnel asking them to produce copies of the FIR, station house dairy, post-mortem reports, forensic science laboratory reports and other evidence before him. He has been given time till March 23 for completing the inquiry, Mr. Jagadeesh told reporters.