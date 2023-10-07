13th edition of Alva’s Pragati concludes with 1,871 spot offers

October 07, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 13th edition of two-day Alva’s Pragati, a mega job fair, concluded with 1,871 aspirants being given spot offers and 3,259 being shortlisted for the final selection round on Saturday at Moodbidri near Mangaluru.

On the second day of the event, 2,284 job aspirants participated and 10,252 candidates attended the fair. The U.S. based FactSet System India Private Ltd, selected one candidate for ₹7.1 lakh and 20 others for ₹3.4 lakh per annum for research analyst position. EXL selected 39 candidates, with one being offered ₹7 lakh package and others ₹4 lakh.

Bluestone Jewelleries selected 16 candidates for ₹5 lakh; Cult.fit selected 16 candidates for ₹4 lakh; Ajax Fiori selected 22 for ₹3.5 lakh; Switchgear selected 36 candidates for ₹3.2 lakh; Trip Factory selected 37 for ₹3 lakh package, while Schneider Electric India selected 18 candidates for ₹2.5 lakh.

Gaurav D’Costa from Siddakatte, who was selected by FactSet System with ₹7.1 lakh package, said he completed PUC at the Alva’s and did MBA at K.S. Hegde.

Ashwini, doing MBA at the Alva’s College of Engineering and Technology, got selected by EXL for ₹7 lakh package, and said she hailed from a middle-class agricultural family. Pursuing MBA at the Alva’s helped her to mould the personality.

A native of Raibag in Belagavi district, Veerabhadra N. Mudhol studied at the Alva’s under its sports adoption scheme and got selected by EXL. The sports training helped his personality development, Mr. Mudhol, who has a National record in Malla Kambha at the India Book of Records.

