HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13th edition of Alva’s Pragati concludes with 1,871 spot offers

October 07, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The 13th edition of Alva’s Pragati concluded at Moodbidri on Saturday.

The 13th edition of Alva’s Pragati concluded at Moodbidri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 13th edition of two-day Alva’s Pragati, a mega job fair, concluded with 1,871 aspirants being given spot offers and 3,259 being shortlisted for the final selection round on Saturday at Moodbidri near Mangaluru.

On the second day of the event, 2,284 job aspirants participated and 10,252 candidates attended the fair. The U.S. based FactSet System India Private Ltd, selected one candidate for ₹7.1 lakh and 20 others for ₹3.4 lakh per annum for research analyst position. EXL selected 39 candidates, with one being offered ₹7 lakh package and others ₹4 lakh.

Bluestone Jewelleries selected 16 candidates for ₹5 lakh; Cult.fit selected 16 candidates for ₹4 lakh; Ajax Fiori selected 22 for ₹3.5 lakh; Switchgear selected 36 candidates for ₹3.2 lakh; Trip Factory selected 37 for ₹3 lakh package, while Schneider Electric India selected 18 candidates for ₹2.5 lakh.

Gaurav D’Costa from Siddakatte, who was selected by FactSet System with ₹7.1 lakh package, said he completed PUC at the Alva’s and did MBA at K.S. Hegde.

Ashwini, doing MBA at the Alva’s College of Engineering and Technology, got selected by EXL for ₹7 lakh package, and said she hailed from a middle-class agricultural family. Pursuing MBA at the Alva’s helped her to mould the personality.

A native of Raibag in Belagavi district, Veerabhadra N. Mudhol studied at the Alva’s under its sports adoption scheme and got selected by EXL. The sports training helped his personality development, Mr. Mudhol, who has a National record in Malla Kambha at the India Book of Records.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.