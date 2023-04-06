ADVERTISEMENT

137 persons to take part in solo and relay events of triathlon

April 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 137 persons have registered so far for solo and relay events of Mangaluru Triathlon, which will be held at Tannirbhavi beach on Sunday.

The triathlon is being held to raise funds for the palliative care centre for cancer patients to be set up by the Tapasya Foundation.

The three-disciplined event will commence with sea swimming at the beach on Sunday morning. This will be followed by cycling event in which cyclists will ride for 40 km from the beach to Mudipu. The last will be the 10-km run in the picturesque terrain of Mudipu.

Navin Hegde, chief coordinator of the triathlon, told reporters on Thursday that 137 persons from different parts of the country, including a few defence personnel, have registered so far. In the olympic solo, one will do 1.5 km swim, 40 km cycling and 10 km running. In the relay event, this will be done by a team of three participants with each participant doing one leg of the event.

Mr. Hegde said people can also take part in 10-km dream run, 40 km dream cycle, and 500 meters and 250 meters of dream sea swim. There will also be 5 km fun run, 15 km fun cycling, and fun sea swim events. “Through this event, we are creating a brand for Mangaluru. We want this triathlon as an annual event,” he said.

National athlete Varsha Vijay released the t-shirts related to Mangaluru Triathlon. For more details about the event and registration, visit www.mangalurutriathlon

The registration fee collected will for opening the palliative care centre.

