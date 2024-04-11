137 fall ill after drinking tender coconut water at Adyar processing unit

April 11, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 137 persons fell ill after drinking tender coconut water at a tender coconut processing unit in Adyar on the outskirts of the city on April 8, according to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Of them, 84 persons underwent treatment as outpatients in different hospitals, and 53 persons were admitted as inpatients. Of the in-patients, 23 have been discharged from hospitals and the condition of others in hospitals is stable. The health department is monitoring their health, a department release said on Thursday.

The processing unit which was served a notice has been made to shut down temporarily till further orders. It has been asked not to sell tender coconut water and any related product till further orders.

The unit was selling tender coconut water at ₹40 per litre. Those who consumed the water sold by the unit developed vomiting and loose motion on April 9. The samples of coconut water have been sent for laboratory analysis, it said.

The release said that the unit was into preparing natural ice cream from the tender coconut.