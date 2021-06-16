₹13.66 crore loss to MESCOM due to gale and heavy rain

MANGALURU

16 June 2021 18:50 IST

Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (MESCOM) has suffered ₹13.66 crore loss between April 1 and June 14 due to gale and heavy rain in four districts that it serves.

The power distribution company supplies power in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, all of which witnessed gale and heavy rain during Cyclone Tauktae, summer showers and the monsoon.

As many as 7,075 poles have been damaged this time causing a loss of ₹5.86 crore, while 680 transformers have been damaged resulting in a loss of ₹6.56 crore. As much as 219.8 km of power lines too got damaged resulting in a loss of ₹1.24 crore, MESCOM said in a release here.

As many as 2,352 poles were damaged in Dakshina Kannada, 1,592 in Udupi, 1,722 in Shivamogga and 1,409 poles were damaged in Chikkamagaluru. Similarly, 161 transformers were damaged in Dakshina Kannada, 322 in Udupi and 197 transformers were damaged in Shivamogga.

The company said that restoration of damaged infrastructure is being taken up on a war-footing. Adequate quantity of poles, transformers, power cables and other material are readily available. MESCOM has geared up to face eventualities arising out of monsoon and has sanctioned 585 additional workmen for three months.

While Dakshina Kannada has been given 176 additional personnel, Udupi gets 117, Shivamogga 142 and Chikkamagaluru has been sanctioned 150 additional personnel. These districts have also been given 19, 7, 10 and 10 additional vehicles, respectively. Action has been taken to replace COVID-19-infected personnel with an equal number of additional staff, it said.

MESCOM admitted that there has been delay in restoration of affected infrastructure owing to geographical conditions of the region. Hilly terrain, forest areas, rivers and other water bodies and inaccessible areas make it difficult to restore infrastructure. Hence, the company has urged consumers to cooperate with it.