131 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Dakshina Kannada recorded an average 131.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
The district had recorded an average 8.1 mm rainfall on the same day in 2018.
The average rainfall recorded in taluks in 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday is as follows:
Puttur 142.7 mm, Sullia and Belthangady 139.3 mm each, Bantwal 136.1 mm and Mangaluru 100.1 mm.
The district has recorded, in all, an average 1,719.9 mm rainfall from January to August 6, 2019 against the district normal average rainfall of 3,249.6 mm from January to August-end.
Dakshina Kannada recorded an average 3,066.1 mm rainfall from January to August 6, 2018.
