130 teams compete at CFAL’s Maker’s Fest coompetitions

December 17, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students arranging science models during the ‘Makers’ Fete‘ event on the CFAL campus, Akashbhavan, in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Students arranging science models during the ‘Makers’ Fete‘ event on the CFAL campus, Akashbhavan, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

As many as 130 teams from different schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts competed in Makers’ Fest comprising four kinds of competitions that trigger innovative thinking among students organised by CFAL here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the Makers’ Fest, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan urged students to think out of the box to emerge successful in life. “Your innovations should be of help to your immediate society, be it a city or a village,” he said.

CFAL Director Vijay Moras, Principal Vineeth Kumar, CFAL Early Learning Centre Principal Purnima, and CFAL Vice-Principal Gaureesh Raj were present at the inaugural.

Four competitions, the Science Model Contest, Rubik’s Cube Challenge (Team and Individual), Egg Drop Challenge, and Marble Run Challenge, were part of the Makers’ Fest for students from Class 4 to Class 12 in the two districts. The Hindu in School was the media partner for the event.

