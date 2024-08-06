GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13-year-old girl murdered in Panambur

Published - August 06, 2024 09:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 13-year-old girl hailing from Belagavi was found murdered at her uncle’s house in Jokatte in Panambur police station limits on Tuesday.

The police said the girl had come to her uncle Hanumanth’s house four days ago in connection with treatment for pain in her hand.

On Tuesday morning Hanumanth and the other family members had left the house. The girl’s mother, who was in Belagavi, called Hanumanth’s neighbour around 10.30 a.m. and asked the latter to hand over the phone to the girl.

The neighbour came to the house and pushed open the door. Seeing the girl hanging from the ceiling, the neighbour called another neighbour who called Hanumanth. He rushed back to the house and then informed the police..

The Panambur police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita. People close to Hanumanth’s family are being questioned.

