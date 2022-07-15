13 truckloads of waste removed from Phalguni river bank

Green volunteers and Forest Department personnel jointly removing a portion of waste on the banks of Phalguni river on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Following nearly 12 hours of work, green activists and Forest Department personnel removed 13 truckloads of waste accumulated on the banks of Phalguni river on Thursday.

Heavy rains in the city led to large amount of waste getting deposited on the banks of Phalguni river, close to Kuloor bridge. The waste was deposited on the area adjoining the place where Forest Department recently planted bamboo saplings.

The activists led by Jeeth Milan Roache and Forest Department personnel started the work of removing the waste at 9.30 a.m. on Thursday. They made use of two small boats for loading the waste from slushy portion of the river and unloading it on the river bank. The Mangaluru City Corporation provided earthmover to remove the waste.

Residents arranged lights to enable activists remove the waste in the night. “We worked till around 9.30 p.m. and cleared waste in about 300 metres area,” Mr. Roache said. Apart from loads of liquor bottles, plastic bottles and biomedical waste, the activists removed bags of chicken waste and also carcasses of dogs. Of the total 13 truckloads of waste, included two truckloads of recyclable plastic material, Mr. Roache said.

Mr. Roache said they have planned to hold another waste clearing session on Wednesday.