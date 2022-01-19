13 schools in DK, Udupi get ₹2.08 crore for infrastructure development

The Karnataka Government has released ₹20 crore to more-than-a-century old 143 schools, including 13 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, for their infrastructure development

The State Government has released ₹20 crore to more-than-a-century old 143 schools, including 13 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, for their infrastructure development. All the schools have 52,458 students.

Of the schools, eight with 2,818 students are in Dakshina Kannada and five having 1,782 students are in Udupi district.

Dakshina Kannada is among the schools in the State which has received the highest grant of ₹1.32 crore followed by Bengaluru South which with eight schools has been given ₹1.07 crore. Udupi has been given ₹76 lakh.

The schools in Dakshina Kannada which received the grants included government higher primary schools in Malali and Kilinjaru (Mangaluru South), government higher primary school in Mannagudda (Mangaluru North), government higher primary school, Guthigar (Sullia), government higher primary school, Kalladkka (Bantwal), government higher primary school, Beluvai Main (Moodbidri), government higher primary school, Machina (Belthangady), and government pre-university college (high school section), Kombettu (Puttur).

Each of the eight schools have been granted with ₹16.5 lakh.

In Udupi, the government higher primary school at Hiriyadkka (Udupi taluk), government higher primary school at Thekkatte (Kundapura), government higher primary school, Pervaje (Karkala), and government pre-university college (high school section) at Baindoor have been released ₹16.5 lakh. In addition, the government higher primary school at Kaup (Udupi) which has been selected for the grant has been given ₹10 lakh.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Kumara told The Hindu that the funds released can be used for repair works, building additional class rooms, for purchasing computers and other Information Technology tools required for teaching and the like. The fund is meant for over all development of the schools selected, he said.

The government issued an order releasing the grants on January 3, 2022. Of the 143 schools a majority of them are government schools.