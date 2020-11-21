13 policemen from twin districts receive Chief Minister’s Medal

As many as 13 policemen from serving in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were among the 243 who received the Chief Minister’s Medal in Bengaluru on Friday.

Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan; Inspector Ravish S. Nayak from Coastal Security Police, Udupi; Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) M. Sunder from Ullal Police Station, Civil Head Constable (CHC) Uday Rai from the Bantwal Traffic police station, were among the 121 police personnel to receive medals for 2017.

As many as nine personnel from the twin districts were among the 122 personnel to receive medals for 2018. They are Deputy Superintendent of Police A.C. Gourish from the Finger Print Bureau, Western Range, Mangaluru; Circle Inspector from Kundapura, K.R. Gopikrishna; Circle Inspector from Udupi, Manjunath; ASI Harish from Central Crime Branch, Mangaluru; Armed Head Constable (AHC) Varun Alva from the office of Police Commissioner, Mangaluru; CHC K. Gopalakrishna from Kavoor Police Station, Mangaluru; CHC Rasheed Ahmed Tahsildar from State Intelligence Department, Mangaluru; CHC N. Dinesh from Mangaluru North Police Station, and AHC Santosh J. from District Armed Reserve, Udupi.