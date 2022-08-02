13 more cases booked in connection with communally sensitive social media posts

These cases are registered following thorough monitoring of social media sites by the police

These cases are registered following thorough monitoring of social media sites by the police

In continuation of action against communally sensitive social media posts, the city police registered 13 more cases on July 31 and August 1.

While 12 cases have been registered at the Cyber Crime Economic and Narcotic Crime police station, one case has been registered at the Urwa police station. These cases have been registered following compliants by personnel from city police’s social media monitoring cell, which has been monitoring communally sensitive and offensive posts on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media sites.

Of the 12 cases includes one registered about a WhatsApp message on July 31 in the name of Bajarang Dal stating about attack on two Jihadis. Another case was registered on the post on July 30 threatening to behead a religious leader, who had recently made statement asking youth to murder people from another community in retaliation to murder of Praveen Nettaru.

A case is also registered on the post stating that Jihadis will fear to touch if two Jihadis are murdered for every murder of a Hindu. A case had been registered on the post on July 29 stating that there will be another murder within 48 hours (of murder of murder of Mohammed Fazil on July 28). A person who has posted about murdering five persons for murder of Praveen Nettaru has also been booked. Another case was booked for post asking Hindus to awaken and take revenge for Praveen’s murder. Police have also registered a case on the post threatening of life of persons speaking to Hindu girls and those involved in cattle transport.

The Urwa police registered a case on the post stating about muslims from Chokkabettu in Surathkal have thrown stones on policemen on duty.