13 colleges affiliated to Mangalore University to offer new career-oriented programmes: Registrar

June 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 13 colleges affiliated to Mangalore University are offering new career-oriented programmes in the 2023-24 academic year, said University Registrar C.K. Kishore Kumar.

During the Special Academic Council meeting held on Monday at Mangala Gangothri, Mr. Kumar said as many as 33 colleges have applied for new programmes of which 19 were related to BCA course. The remaining 14 programmes were related to other courses. As there is demand for BCA, as many as 15 colleges have applied for sanction of the university for extra batch/intake.

The Registrar said there were a total of 184 colleges under the university of which 156 have applied for renewal of affiliation. Three new institutes applied for affiliation for 2023-24. As many as 17 colleges have not applied for renewal of affiliation. The uuniversity has five constituent colleges and six autonomous colleges.

Mr. Kumar said nine colleges have applied for fresh permanent affiliation. Three colleges have come forward to offer Tulu in degree course, he said.

