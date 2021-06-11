13 children recover from COVID-19

All 13 children aged less than 14 at Krishnanugraha Rehabilitation and Adoption Centre of Santhekatte, Udupi, and its nine staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

They were isolated in the centre itself on May 26 and doctors had been attending to their health twice a day.

Of the 13 children who had tested positive, seven had developed upper respiratory tract infection on the second and third day after testing positive. They had symptoms such as cough and fever. But all have recovered and doing well, sources in the Department of Health and Family Welfare said.

The other 17 children of the centre who had tested negative had been shifted from there to the Dhanvanthri Nursing Home nearby and had been quarantined.