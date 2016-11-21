13 areas cleaned as part of ‘Clean Mangaluru’ drive

Continuing the Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan for the sixth consecutive week as part of 400 abhiyans planned by the Ramakrishna Mission, volunteers cleaned 13 areas in the city and nearby places on Sunday.

The drive was taken up in Shivbagh, Kavoor, Landlinks Township, St. Aloysius College, Jail Road, Naguri, Urwa Grounds, Derebail, Kolya, Sharavu Temple Road, Konaje and Nanthoor.

In Kavoor, volunteers cleaned Gandhinagar bus stand area. Apart from sweeping the area clean, they also built platforms around roadside trees. They put up a signboard on the bus shelter renovated during the last drive. In Landlinks township, the volunteers cleaned a park neglected for long. They cleaned the heaps of garbage lying in the park and painted the equipment in the playground.

In Naguri, a team repaired and renovated the roofless bus shelter and painted it. Another team painted a zebra crossing on a dangerous stretch of the main road. Local market was also thoroughly cleaned and repainted with graffiti depicting the message of Swacch Mangaluru.

The students of Ganapathi High School have been regularly carrying on the cleanliness drives. This time they cleaned the area in front of Sharavu temple.

Students of Mangalore University under the banner “Swacch Mangala Gangotri” took up the drive inside the university campus.

MRPL and Nitte Education Trust are patronising this third phase of Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan, a release from the mission said.