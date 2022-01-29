129 gm of gold seized at airport

MANGALURU

29 January 2022 19:53 IST

The Customs sleuths on Saturday seized 129.5 grams of 24 carat gold from a passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport.

According to a tweet by Mangaluru Customs, the gold was in the form of a small ring-shaped circular split washer type objects coated with silver material. These objects were concealed in steel type push-buttons stitched to kidswear. The seized gold was worth ₹6.42 lakh, the tweet mentioned.

